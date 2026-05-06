Kyle Mazza/Anadolu/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Trump-endorsed governor candidate carries the day; moves on to face 'Dr. Lockdown' in November
May 06, 2026
Vivek Ramaswamy heads to the general election in Ohio.
Ohioans went to the polls on Tuesday in what has arguably become one of the highest-profile primaries in the country ahead of the midterm elections later this year.
The closest-watched Republican primary, of course, was for Ohio governor, and the winner will go on to face an unopposed Democratic candidate in November.
With over 98% of the votes counted, Ramaswamy had received 82.5% to Putsch's 17.5%.
Vivek Ramaswamy, the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, biotech entrepreneur, and former presidential candidate, faced off against "America First" candidate Casey Putsch, who has positioned himself as a "third option" against the two choices provided by the political establishment.
Ramaswamy, the favorite in recent polling, was able to beat Putsch for the GOP nomination. With over 98% of the votes counted, Ramaswamy had received 82.5% to Putsch's 17.5%.
RELATED: 'Dr. Lockdown': Ohio Democrat governor candidate's COVID tyranny comes back to haunt her — but she still may win
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
After the race was called, Ramaswamy pledged not just to make "Ohio great again, but to make Ohio greater than we have ever been before."
Putsch told his voters on Tuesday morning, "Get out there Ohio, and don't let anyone Putsch you around," but did not post on X after the election.
Ramaswamy will go on to face unopposed Democratic candidate Amy Acton in November. Acton has been criticized for her former role as the director of the Ohio Department of Health during the early COVID-19 pandemic response, earning the nickname "Dr. Lockdown."
Another contentious race has been raging as well.
Ohio Republican leadership is attempting to secure a 7-0 court on the state Supreme Court with a four-way challenge against Democrat Justice Jennifer Brunner.
Ninth District Court of Appeals Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger, former Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Colleen O’Donnell, 5th District Court of Appeals Judge Andrew King, and 2nd District Court of Appeals Judge Ronald Lewis were the four Republican rivals competing in this week's primary.
As of Wednesday morning, O'Donnell holds a lead, but the race is still too close to call.
U.S. House GOP candidates in Ohio won more than half of their primary races uncontested, while Democrats had three uncontested primary races.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.