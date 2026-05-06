Trump-endorsed governor candidate carries the day; moves on to face 'Dr. Lockdown' in November

Ohioans went to the polls on Tuesday in what has arguably become one of the highest-profile primaries in the country ahead of the midterm elections later this year.

The closest-watched Republican primary, of course, was for Ohio governor, and the winner will go on to face an unopposed Democratic candidate in November.

With over 98% of the votes counted, Ramaswamy had received 82.5% to Putsch's 17.5%.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, biotech entrepreneur, and former presidential candidate, faced off against "America First" candidate Casey Putsch, who has positioned himself as a "third option" against the two choices provided by the political establishment.

Ramaswamy, the favorite in recent polling, was able to beat Putsch for the GOP nomination. With over 98% of the votes counted, Ramaswamy had received 82.5% to Putsch's 17.5%.

RELATED: 'Dr. Lockdown': Ohio Democrat governor candidate's COVID tyranny comes back to haunt her — but she still may win

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

After the race was called, Ramaswamy pledged not just to make "Ohio great again, but to make Ohio greater than we have ever been before."

Putsch told his voters on Tuesday morning, "Get out there Ohio, and don't let anyone Putsch you around," but did not post on X after the election.

Ramaswamy will go on to face unopposed Democratic candidate Amy Acton in November. Acton has been criticized for her former role as the director of the Ohio Department of Health during the early COVID-19 pandemic response, earning the nickname "Dr. Lockdown."

Another contentious race has been raging as well.

Ohio Republican leadership is attempting to secure a 7-0 court on the state Supreme Court with a four-way challenge against Democrat Justice Jennifer Brunner.

Ninth District Court of Appeals Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger, former Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Colleen O’Donnell, 5th District Court of Appeals Judge Andrew King, and 2nd District Court of Appeals Judge Ronald Lewis were the four Republican rivals competing in this week's primary.

As of Wednesday morning, O'Donnell holds a lead, but the race is still too close to call.

U.S. House GOP candidates in Ohio won more than half of their primary races uncontested, while Democrats had three uncontested primary races.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!