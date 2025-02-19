Trump enjoys yet another confirmation for his Cabinet

The Senate confirmed Howard Lutnick to serve as President Donald Trump's secretary of commerce Tuesday night.

Lutnick was narrowly confirmed in a 51-45 party-line vote, making him the 17th member of Trump's Cabinet to be confirmed. Notably, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted to block Lutnick's confirmation on the final floor vote despite siding with 15 Republicans to advance his nomination through committee.

Lutnick served as co-chair of the Trump-Vance transition team and has long championed a tariff-forward trade policy as well as implementing DOGE-style spending cuts.

"He will lead our Tariff and Trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative," Trump said in a post on Truth Social announcing his nomination.

Prior to his nomination, Lutnick had spent decades working on Wall Street and securing his role as CEO of Cantor and Fitzgerald at the impressive age of 29. However, the trajectory of his career was forever changed following the terrorist attacks on September 11 that claimed the lives of hundreds of his employees, including his brother.

"He emerged from these events with an indomitable sense of purpose to rebuild the firm to honor those lost, support their families, and become a beacon of hope for those who remained," Trump said in the statement. "He was an inspiration to the World - The embodiment of resilience in the face of unspeakable tragedy."