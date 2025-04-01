Gavin Newsom fumes at Trump shutting down federal funds to Planned Parenthood in California: 'This is just plain cruel'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, angrily responded to President Donald Trump shutting down federal funds that went to abortions provided by Planned Parenthood.

The abortion provider said in a release that nine of its affiliates were informed Monday evening that the Trump administration would temporarily withhold their Title X funding over possible violations of Trump's executive orders.

'Woke up this morning to the Trump Administration freezing ALL of CA’s Title X funding.'

Newsom posted a statement on social media decrying the order.

"Woke up this morning to the Trump Administration freezing ALL of CA’s Title X funding," he wrote. "It’s a Republican founded program — Richard Nixon of all people established it in 1970. This is just plain cruel."

He said that the Title X funds paid for "basic reproductive care," including birth control, cancer screenings, and STD testing.

Trump signed an executive order in January ending "the use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion." Planned Parenthood was also suspected of violating Trump's prohibitions against diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, as well as providing abortion services to illegal aliens.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund CEO and President Alexis McGill excoriated the White House and claimed that action would lead to a deterioration in women's health.

“President Trump and Elon Musk are pushing their dangerous political agenda, stripping health care access from people nationwide, and not giving a second thought to the devastation they will cause," said McGill.

“We know what happens when health care providers cannot use Title X funding: People across the country suffer, cancers go undetected, access to birth control is severely reduced, and the nation’s STI crisis worsens," she claimed.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from the Washington Post.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!