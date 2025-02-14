Jailhouse to White House: Trump's iconic mug shot hung outside Oval Office near portraits of America's greatest presidents

President Donald Trump has an eyebrow-raising new decoration in the White House — a framed photo of his iconic mug shot.

Several eagle-eyed people spotted the mug shot in a photo posted Thursday on social media by Margo Martin – special assistant to President Trump and communications adviser.

'The mug shot is the best ever.'

The photo was taken from inside the Oval Office during President Trump's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Trump's viral mug shot is proudly hung just outside of the Oval Office in a hallway that leads to the Cabinet Room.

World leaders and other politicians visiting the president at the Oval Office can see the ornate gold frame with an issue of the New York Post featuring Trump's mug shot from 2023.

Trump's iconic mug shot is set near portraits of America's greatest presidents such as George Washington and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Dan Scavino — Trump's White House deputy chief of staff — posted a video on the X social media platform spotlighting the memorable photo.

Scavino captioned the video: "HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE."

The framed mug shot has been there since at least Feb. 4, when Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jabin Botsford /The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump's defiant mug shot was taken in August 2023 when he was arrested and booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was arrested on charges that he illegally attempted to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

In the booking photo, Trump is glaring directly at the camera with furrowed eyebrows.

Instead of being ashamed of the mug shot, Trump embraced the indictments against him as a "badge of courage."

Trump said in June 2023, "I consider it a great badge of courage. I'm being indicted for you, and I believe the 'you' is more than 200 million people that love our country that are out there, and they love our country. This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."

In a roundtable with black voters last June, Trump said, "The mug shot is the best ever — it just beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot. That's the No. 1 mug shot of all time. It's really an amazing thing. Since it happened, the support among the black community and Hispanic community has skyrocketed."

In August 2023, Donald Trump Jr. said his father's booking photo is "going to be the most iconic photo in the history of U.S. politics, if not perhaps the history of the United States. I'm not worried about that one at all."

The Trump campaign utilized the booking photo to energize his base. The Trump campaign also capitalized on the mug shot by selling merchandise with his booking photo on it to fundraise.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!