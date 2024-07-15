Donald Trump Jr. calls MSNBC reporter a 'clown' in heated confrontation at convention: 'Just get outta here!'

Donald Trump Jr. berated a reporter from MSNBC after he challenged him to answer a question about migrant family separations during his father's presidential term.

Trump Jr. was standing with his brother, Eric Trump, and his wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, when he was addressed by MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff.

'You couldn't wait with your lies and with your nonsense.'

"I know immigration is important to him; I covered the family separation crisis closely. Will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children deliberately from their parents?" the reporter asked.



"You mean the Obama administration?" Trump Jr. fired back.

"You know, they didn't do that, sir. Will there be a second family separation policy?" Soboroff replied.

"It's M-S-D-N-C. So I expect nothing less from you. Clowns," Trump Jr. replied.

"Even today, even 48 hours later, you couldn't wait," he continued. "You couldn't wait with your lies and with your nonsense. So just get outta here."

Video of the altercation was posted to the social media account of the Republican National Committee.

Prior to the argument, Trump Jr. defended his father's record to Soboroff.

"What is that change gonna look like?" asked Soboroff. "Your father as president, I think you would even say, was a divisive figure. What's it gonna look like in a second term?"

"I don't think he was a divisive figure at all; I think the media created divisiveness around him," Trump Jr. responded.

"They lied about Russia, Russian collusion, they said he was a traitor, they went after him in every which way possible," he continued. "If the media actually starts being an honest broker, starts talking about the things that he did, the prosperity that he brought, the peace deals that he signed around the world, rather than the disaster that we're living right now, I think you'd do everyone in the country a big favor."

Also on Monday the Trump campaign announced that the former president had picked Ohio Sen. J. D. Vance (R) as his vice presidential candidate.

