Trump lashes out at crumbling NATO alliance following 'frank' closed-door meeting

President Donald Trump continues to bash NATO after meeting behind closed doors with Secretary-General Mark Rutte, further signaling that the alliance could be crumbling.

Trump has long been critical of NATO, claiming that allies routinely fail to pull their own weight. This sentiment has reached a fever pitch since NATO allies have refused to aid the United States during the war with Iran. As a result, Trump told these allies to fend for themselves during the energy crisis, and he has not backed down.

'This was a very frank, very open discussion.'

Trump has openly floated the idea of withdrawing from the alliance altogether after having a "frank and open" discussion with Rutte in the White House on Wednesday.

"He is clearly disappointed with many NATO allies," Rutte told CNN following the meeting. "And I can see his point."

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Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

"Clearly, this was a very frank, very open discussion," Rutte added. "But also a discussion between two good friends."

While Rutte kept his cards close to his chest, Trump took to Truth Social to tell the world exactly what he thinks of the alliance.

"NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post after the meeting.

"None of these people, including our own, very disappointing, NATO, understood anything unless they have pressure placed upon them!!!" Trump said in another Truth Social post.

Although Trump has continued to signal his strong disapproval of the alliance, no formal decision has been made about withdrawing from NATO.

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