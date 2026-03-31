'Delayed courage': Trump tells allies to fend for themselves amid oil crisis

President Donald Trump told America's allies to fend for themselves as the Strait of Hormuz continues to constrain the world's oil supply.

Trump called on countries like the United Kingdom to either buy American oil or to "build up some delayed courage" and go into the strait themselves. Trump also said that he had already done all the dirty work, telling other countries they need to start relying on themselves rather than the United States.

'The upcoming days will be decisive.'

"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you," Trump said in the Truth Social post Tuesday. "Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."

"You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us," Trump said. "Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

RELATED: Trump issues grim threats against Iran if new, 'MORE REASONABLE' regime fails to strike a deal

Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Trump later called out another European ally for its lack of cooperation with the Iran strikes, warning that the United States will remember.

"The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the 'Butcher of Iran,' who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!!"

RELATED: 'TOTAL RESOLUTION': Trump orders temporary suspension amid Iran peace talks

Oliver Contreras/Getty Images

The United States is officially on day 31 of the conflict with Iran, which is still within the four- to six-week timeline floated by Trump and members of the administration.

"Just one month in, only one month, we set the terms," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said during a Tuesday press conference. "The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can military do about it."

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