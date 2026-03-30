Trump issues grim threats against Iran if new, 'MORE REASONABLE' regime fails to strike a deal

President Donald Trump is publicly weighing his options to pressure Iran's new regime into making a deal to end hostilities.

As the conflict enters the fourth week, Trump reassured the America people that the United States is in the midst of "serious discussions" with Iran's new, "more reasonable" regime to end the war. Although Trump said great progress has been made, he also threatened to obliterate key Iranian infrastructure if the conflict is not resolved in the near future.

'This will be in retribution for our many soldiers.'

"The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran," Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday.

"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet 'touched.'"

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As Trump noted, the United States has refrained from striking these facilities after the president first announced the negotiations last week. Trump originally gave the Iranians a five-day window to strike a deal but later extended it by an additional 10 days.

If the strikes were to take place, Trump said they would be in "retribution" for the hundreds of Americans who have died at the hands of the Iranian regime.

"This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime's 47 year 'Reign of Terror,'" Trump said.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio came short of naming these new negotiators, saying it would probably "get them in trouble."

"I'm not going to disclose to you who those people are because it would probably get them in trouble with some other groups of people inside Iran," Rubio told ABC News. "Look, there's some fractures going on there internally. And at the end of the day, I think that if there are people in Iran who now, given everything that's happened, are willing to move in a different direction for their country, that would be great."

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