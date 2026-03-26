Trump offers unique insight into Iran's 'strange' negotiations: 'It won't be pretty!'

President Donald Trump is once again weighing in on the ongoing peace talks with Iran, portraying the adversary as "strange" and increasingly desperate.

Trump is hammering Iran to cut a deal with the United States as the conflict with Iran approaches its fourth week. Iranian media has denied that there are ongoing peace talks, but the president insists Iranian officials are "begging" to make a deal to end the hostilities.

'Only President Trump determines who negotiates.'

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and 'strange,'" Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday. "They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal.'"

"WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!"



RELATED: 'Utterly false': White House sets the record straight over media's 'laughable' Iran narratives

Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

After Trump initially made the negotiations public on Monday, reports began swirling about which officials are being included, and in some cases excluded, from the talks.

CNN reported earlier in the week that Iranian officials would not re-enter negotiations with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, instead insisting on meeting with Vice President JD Vance. The anonymous reports that Kushner and Witkoff were cut out of meetings were quickly quashed by the White House and other sources who set the record straight.

"President Trump and only President Trump determines who negotiates on behalf of the United States," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Blaze News.

"As the president stated today, Vice President Vance, Secretary [Marco] Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Mr. Kushner will all be involved."

RELATED: 'TOTAL RESOLUTION': Trump orders temporary suspension amid Iran peace talks

Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Another source familiar with the negotiations told Blaze News that these reports are a form of foreign propaganda relying on accounts of potential adversaries who want to see the peace talks fail.

"CNN and NYPost are using anonymous sources aka sources from other Middle Eastern countries who clearly want to scuttle negotiations to launder foreign propaganda and blatant misinformation," the source told Blaze News.

"The big tell is it’s not even being sourced to the Iranians but other unnamed regional sources who may or may not have a reason to undermine negotiations by peddling this type of laughable fiction," the source added. "The whole premise and their sourcing is laughable — they’re relying on other countries who may have an interest in quashing any negotiations here."

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