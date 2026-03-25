'Utterly false': White House sets the record straight over media's 'laughable' Iran narratives

The White House has flat-out rejected media reports claiming key players have been cut out of ongoing negotiations with Iran.

Outlets like CNN and the New York Post have reported that Iran does not want to re-enter negotiations with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and that they instead insist on negotiating with Vice President JD Vance. The White House and other sources familiar with the negotiations vehemently pushed back on this characterization, telling Blaze News that only one person has the discretion to decide who is or isn't involved in peace talks.

'The whole premise and their sourcing is laughable.'

"President Trump and only President Trump determines who negotiates on behalf of the United States," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Blaze News.

"As the president stated today, Vice President Vance, Secretary [Marco] Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Mr. Kushner will all be involved."

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Other officials went even further, telling Blaze News that these anonymously sourced articles are just another attempt to quash peace negotiations.

“These stories are utterly false," a White House official told Blaze News. "This obvious op sourced entirely to anonymous or 'regional' sources is clearly a coordinated foreign propaganda campaign meant to undermine the president.”

Another source familiar with the negotiations said the reports are sourced by foreign actors attempting to push their own propaganda about the ongoing Iran war.

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Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

"CNN and NYPost are using anonymous sources aka sources from other Middle Eastern countries who clearly want to scuttle negotiations to launder foreign propaganda and blatant misinformation," the source told Blaze News. "The big tell is it’s not even being sourced to the Iranians but other unnamed regional sources who may or may not have a reason to undermine negotiations by peddling this type of laughable fiction."

"The whole premise and their sourcing is laughable," the source added. "They're relying on other countries who may have an interest in quashing any negotiations here."



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