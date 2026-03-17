'Insulting and laughable': Trump administration slams Joe Kent's resignation protesting Iran strikes

President Donald Trump and his allies have come out in full force following Joe Kent's resignation as director of the National Counterterrorism Center on Tuesday.

Kent announced his unexpected resignation in a letter to Trump, citing concerns about the United States' military operation in Iran. Kent argued that Iran posed "no imminent threat" and that the United States was forced into the conflict on behalf of Israel, prompting backlash from the administration.

'He had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack.'

"As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives," Kent said in the letter.

Kent's resignation sent shock waves through the already fracturing MAGA world. Despite the outpouring of support from anti-war commentators, Kent was met with firm disapproval from Trump.

RELATED: Joe Kent resigns from Trump admin, says Israel forced US into Iran conflict

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security," Trump said in the Oval Office Tuesday. "Very weak on security. I didn't know him well, but I thought he seemed like a pretty nice guy. But when I read his statement, I realized that it's a good thing that he's out because he said that Iran was not a threat."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a much stronger statement, debunking many of Kent's statements she said were false.

"As President Trump has clearly and explicitly stated, he had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first," Leavitt said, pushing back on Kent's claim that Iran didn't pose an imminent threat. "This evidence was compiled from many sources and factors. President Trump would never make the decision to deploy military assets against a foreign adversary in a vacuum."

RELATED: Trump's hilarious response after intel reportedly tells him Iran's new supreme leader might be gay

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Leavitt went on to list Iran's offenses against the American people, citing its sponsorship of terrorism and nuclear ambitions. Leavitt also addressed Kent's claim that Israel forced the United States' hand in the conflict, calling the assertion "insulting and laughable."

"And finally, the absurd allegation that President Trump made this decision based on the influence of others, even foreign countries, is both insulting and laughable," Leavitt said. "President Trump has been remarkably consistent and has said for DECADES that Iran can NEVER possess a nuclear weapon."

"As someone who actually witnesses President Trump's decision-making process on a daily basis, I can attest to the fact that he is always looking to do what's in the best interest of the United States of America — period. America First," she concluded.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!