MUST-WATCH: Rep. Brandon Gill forces abortion advocate to face the grim truth — viewer discretion advised (graphic)

On April 28, at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the Biden administration's use of the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (which protects access to abortion clinics and other facilities), Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) grilled abortion advocate Jessica Waters and pulled no punches about what “reproductive health care” really means.

The clip of their back-and-forth has gone viral for its powerful exposure of the grim realities of abortion.

On a recent episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat and the panel played the footage and reacted to Gill’s genius questioning strategy.

“You’re an advocate for abortion, for abortion policy. What’s your favorite type of abortion?” Gill asked.

Waters euphemistically replied, “I am an advocate for patients having access to the full realm of reproductive health care.”

But Gill doubled down and asked the question again.

When Waters responded that she does not have a preferred method of abortion, Gill launched into a list of different abortive procedures, which he graphically described.

“The first type is called a suction abortion. This is when the cervix is dilated and a strong suction 29 times the power of a household vacuum cleaner tears the baby's body apart and sucks it through the hose into a container. Do you prefer that method?” he asked, calling the procedure “gruesome.”

“What about this one?” he continued. “This one is called dilation and curettage. After dilation of the cervix, a sharp looped knife is inserted into the uterus. The baby's body is cut into pieces and extracted often by suction. Do you prefer that method?”

Waters answered Gill’s questions by saying that she “[stood] by her former testimony” and reiterating that she is “an access to reproductive health care advocate.”

“You don't want to talk about abortion itself. Why is that? Is it because it's uncomfortable to talk about? It should be uncomfortable,” Gill followed up before dropping a third and particularly barbaric procedure.

“How about this one? It's called dilation and evacuation. Forceps are inserted into the uterus, grabbing and twisting the baby's body to dismember him or her. If the head is too large, it must be crushed in order to remove it. You prefer that method?” he asked.

Calling abortion “barbaric and evil,” Gill continued, “How about this one? It's called the saline injection. It's when a 20% salt solution is injected through the mother's abdomen into the baby's amniotic fluid. The baby's skin is burned off. The baby ingests the solution and dies of salt poisoning, dehydration, and hemorrhaging of the brain. Do you prefer that method?”

“I would prefer to talk about the subject of the hearing,” Waters replied.

“This is the subject of the hearing. This is about protests outside of abortion clinics. I'm asking you about abortion,” Gill stated. “ I wouldn't want to talk about this either if I were you because it is barbaric and evil.”

While Pat and his co-hosts were sickened to hear the horrific details describing abortion procedures, they acknowledge the genius of Gill’s questioning tactics.

“Yes, incredibly difficult to hear and really tough to talk about. But powerful. I mean, that was expertly done,” says Pat.

Not only did Gill force Waters to face the dark reality of what she advocates for, but it also spread necessary awareness.

“That's on the congressional record forever now,” says Keith Malinak.

“People need to understand what happens during these procedures,” Pat argues.

To see the clip of Gill and hear more of Pat’s commentary, watch the video above.

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