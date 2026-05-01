Why Democrats are willing to overlook Graham Platner's Nazi-tattoo scandal

As the 2026 primaries ramp up, Democrats may be forced to embrace a scandal-ridden candidate most infamously known for an apparent Nazi tattoo.

Maine's Democratic Senate primary flew into a tailspin after Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race this week, leaving Graham Platner as the presumptive nominee.

'He's a blind date for the Democratic Party.'

Platner pitched himself to voters as a blue-collar veteran, but his talking points were quickly overshadowed by a myriad of scandals, including some politically incorrect comments about black people and, of course, the alleged Nazi tattoo. Notably, Platner has since gotten the tattoo covered up.

"I think this is a democratic rebellion against Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senate establishment," Democratic strategist Len Foxwell told Blaze News. "We know that Chuck Schumer's name is mud among rank-and-file Democrats who feel that neither he nor his leadership have been nearly effective enough in counteracting the policies and the rhetoric of this president."

The frustration with Democratic leadership may be the driver behind the embrace of Platner, who, despite the Nazi controversy, is speaking to an audience that feels disenfranchised by the establishment. These same scandals would be disqualifying for most political candidates, but several Democrats have already begun making excuses for Platner's political missteps.

RELATED: Once-favored Democrat suspends Senate campaign, opening door for extremist Graham Platner

Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images

"He's been very clear about the fact that he went into combat on behalf of the United States," Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said in an interview with Punchbowl. "He went through a really rough period, PTSD-type period, and he has himself said that there are lots of things he's done and said that he completely regrets. And I do believe people should have second chances and that people can learn from their mistakes."

Even though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recruited Mills himself, he is now hesitantly backing Platner as the presumptive nominee to face off with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

"After years of allowing Trump's abuses of power, Senator Collins has never been more vulnerable and we will work with the presumptive Democratic nominee Graham Platner to defeat her," Schumer said in a joint statement with Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Prominent progressive commentator Adam Mockler was pressed about Platner's controversial past. CNN's Abby Phillip listed out some of Platner's offenses and asked Mockler if it would be acceptable if a Republican candidate were caught in the same scandals.

"I think we're entering a new era," Mockler said. "And we'll see what the base wants. We'll see who wins when the actual election happens. But for the past decade, Democrats have been unified by our opposition to Donald Trump, and now, Graham Platner has a forward-looking message."



RELATED: Mocking Jesus and the Virgin Mary? Scandal strikes again for Maine Democrat Senate candidate with 'Nazi' tattoo

Sophie Park/Getty Images

Although it's hard to imagine a political landscape where Democrats willingly overlook Platner's baggage, Foxwell argues that Platner's appeal is not just pragmatic but also genuine.

"They are more inclined to lash out at the establishment and to take a risk on a blind date, which I believe Graham Platner is," Foxwell said. "I believe he's a blind date for the Democratic Party, and he has enormous political upside. He is a strong, natural political athlete, but he is by no means the safest candidate to send against Susan Collins in November. He has a lot of baggage, and Susan Collins is going to have a massive amount of money at her disposal to reinforce those negatives to the electorate."

"Susan Collins is obligated to make this race against Graham Platner, and Graham Platner's path to victory is all about making the race about Susan Collins and Donald Trump," Foxwell added. "Victory is going to go to the one who is ultimately successful."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!