The ‘MOST disingenuous piece of reporting’ on latest Trump assassination attempt

When another alleged would-be assassin set his sights on President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the room was full of journalists across the political spectrum.

And despite the threat on Trump’s life, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes their coverage of the event has only continued to prove the media’s bias and hypocrisy.

“You would think that when he was almost assassinated again and they were there to witness it, that maybe they might be able to fairly and accurately cover the story, but no, actually, they can’t,” Gonzales says.

“That’s actually just how bad they are and how evil they are. They just, in true arrogant, narcissistic fashion, they just wanted to make it about them,” she continues, before playing a clip of CBS News’ Weijia Jiang.

“This is a room full of reporters. So, I know you’ve already seen the president’s tweet. My apologies, his post on Truth Social,” Jiang said at the WHCD after the attempted assassination. “And law enforcement has requested that we leave the premises consistent with protocol.”

“I said earlier tonight that journalism is a public service because when there is an emergency, we run to the crisis, not away from it. And on a night when we are thinking about the freedoms in the First Amendment, we must also think about how fragile they are,” she continued.

“I saw all of you reporting, and that’s what we do,” she added.

“‘Our job is so dangerous,’” Gonzales comments, mocking Jiang. “‘It’s all about us. ... Our freedoms are under attack. The right for us to do our jobs is under attack.’”

“Actually, lady, the reason that we are in the position that we are in, where people are after the president as much as they are, is because you guys continue to misrepresent and distort reality and stir up a bunch of little activists who go on to then try to murder Donald Trump,” she continues.

“So, I’m just not having it from you. I’m really not,” she adds, pointing out that just moments before the attempted assassination, a journalist on CNN said that Trump “figuratively” wants “journalism dead.”

However, the coverage only got worse as the week went on.

“This one is going to take the award for the most disingenuous piece of s**t reporting from the most insufferable and arrogant excuse for a news anchor there is: Norah O’Donnell from ‘60 Minutes,’” Gonzales says.

“The so-called manifesto is a stunning thing to read, Mr. President. He appears to reference a motive in it. He writes this quote, ‘Administration officials, they are targets.’ And he also wrote this, ‘I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.’ What’s your reaction to that?” O’Donnell asked Trump in an interview.

“Well, I was waiting for you to read that, because I knew you would. Because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” Trump responded. “Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I’m not any of those things,” he added.

“We all know what you’re doing,” Gonzales says, referencing O’Donnell. “He knows what you’re doing.”

“Stop embarrassing yourself,” she adds.

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