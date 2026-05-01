WATCH: Scott Jennings tosses F-bomb at liberal during HEATED CNN panel on Iran

A debate over the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran nearly ended in fisticuffs on a CNN panel between Scott Jennings and a liberal commentator on Thursday.

Adam Mockler of the liberal MeidasTouch Network pointed to inflation and higher gas prices to argue that the decision to attack Iran has been a failure for the Trump administration.

'Do you have the attention span of a gnat? Is that what you have?'

Jennings argued that the war has been successful insofar as it has significantly set back Iran's program to gain nuclear weapons. Others on the panel argued that the U.S. was the aggressor in the war, while ignoring Iran's previous attacks.

"I mean honestly they have been at war with us for 47 years," said Jennings.

"We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with the letters I-R-A that we are currently failing that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt," Mockler responded.

"I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars. Now this war is failing," he added.

"Eight weeks is endless to you? Do you have the attention span of a gnat? Is that what you have?" Jennings laughed.

"I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it. Now you're making condescending remarks because you can't defend the fact that this war is not going your way," Mockler pressed on.

"Not going your way?" Jennings repeated, exasperated.

"Name one political concession!" Mockler continued.

"Get your f**king hand out of my face! First of all," Jennings said sternly.

CNN host Abby Phillip stepped in to calm the panel down.

"I'm not going to have this guy's hand in my face," Jennings added. "Honestly."

Mockler went on to jab at Jennings in a post on social media.

"MAGA beta male with low emotional control and high cortisol CRASHES OUT on young man preoccupied with war," he wrote along with a video of the altercation.

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Also in the mix was Geraldo Rivera, who countered with his own experience covering a previous attack on U.S. soldiers by Iran.

"In 1983, I was in Beirut when the Marine Corps barracks was blown up by a suicide bomber sponsored by the Iranians. Two-hundred-thirty Marines died," he said.

Kat Abughazaleh, a progressive journalist who ran unsuccessfully for Congress, replied by suggesting that the murder of 230 Marines had a statute of limitations.

"That's awful, that's terrible, but it's not 1983," she said.

CNN published 10 minutes of the debate, including the altercation between Jennings and Mockler on its YouTube channel.

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