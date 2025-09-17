Scott Jennings obliterates liberal spin on Kirk's suspected assassin: 'The evidence here is overwhelming!'

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings took on the absurd liberal spin on the motivations of the Charlie Kirk assassination suspect during a hearing debate with the network's panel.

More and more evidence is pointing to the conclusion that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was motivated by his opposition to Kirk's political opinions when he allegedly shot and killed him during an event at Utah Valley University.

'Well, it doesn't sound like a joke to me, because someone's dead and about to be buried. So it doesn't sound like a joke to me!'

Some of the CNN panelists still trying to spin some doubt into the debate were met with the sharp rational arguments from Jennings.

"I don't believe he was motivated politically," Montel Williams said of the suspect. "I think this was motivated emotionally."

"Guys, guys, the evidence here is overwhelming. He said, 'Charlie Kirk, I can't stand this hate anymore; I'm going to take him out,'" Jennings explained. "The testimony from and the statements of his family, he had become more left-wing. He etched the statements that are made by the left about Republicans and conservatives and Charlie Kirk 'fascists' on the bullet casings."

"He made a joke about it in his last text," Williams replied.

"Well, it doesn't sound like a joke to me, because someone's dead and about to be buried. So it doesn't sound like a joke to me," Jennings fired back.

"So, I'm just telling you, there is an effort, there was an effort all weekend long on the left to try to make this guy sound like he was a conservative — that failed. That was passed around all over the weekend. That has now failed," he continued.

RELATED: CNN analyst crushed by online backlash for bizarre claim about suspect in Charlie Kirk killing

"The evidence has now come out. He was motivated by hate. He was motivated by left-wing radicalism. He got mixed up with some trans ideology in his life. We'll learn more about that, I'm sure, when more evidence and testimony comes out," he added.

"We are looking around the edges of this for something other than what's staring us in the face — left-wing radicalism got this kid, he went up to a roof, and he murdered our friend, and that's what happened," Jennings said.

Video of the exchange was posted to Jennings' social media, where it garnered millions of views.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!