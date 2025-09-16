CNN analyst crushed by online backlash for bizarre claim about suspect in Charlie Kirk killing

A senior national security analyst for CNN is being criticized heavily for misleading her followers about the possible motivation for the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate what led Tyler Robinson to allegedly shoot and kill Kirk while he spoke at one of his campus events at Utah Valley University. Some of the evidence released supports the suspicion that Robinson was motivated by political animus against Kirk's conservative beliefs.

'Suggesting she's knowingly lying is more creditable than the fact she's this dumb.'

Juliette Kayyem said that her reading of the evidence led her to conclude nothing about the possible motive for Robinson's alleged actions.

"I have read a lot about Charlie Kirk's killer's family, his history and writings. A partisan can find what they are looking for," she wrote. "But to date, from what we know, there is no dominant political ideology. Instead it's a stew of irony, violence, gaming fetish and Discord."

Kayyem was immediately assailed for what many saw as a dishonest and biased assessment of the available evidence.

"This is blatantly false. Killing a leading voice in the conservative movement because you hate what he stands for is a clear statement of leftist ideology for anyone not living in a George Orwell novel," Fox News columnist David Marcus responded.

"He assassinated a conservative, and his family and friends say he embraced leftist ideology. His boyfriend is trans. There is no evidence that he was aligned with the right; only wishcasting," reporter Chuck Ross replied.

"Dear @CNN, yet again your senior analyst is spreading misinformation online," talk radio host Erick Erickson said.

"I'd like to believe she's delusional; but suggesting she's knowingly lying is more creditable than the fact she's this dumb," responded Mark Hemingway of RealClearInvestigations.

"We just may never know what motivated this furry-chasing gay with a trans boyfriend who used anti-fascist messaging during his assassination of a figure hated by the Left because they consider him an anti-LGBTQ fascist," reads one popular response with 4.7K likes.

"Reading this made me feel dumber," communications director Jeremy Redfern joked.

Many suspect that Robinson was motivated by support for the transgender movement, as he was dating a biological male who identified as transgender. Since Kayyem's post on social media, prosecutors have released damning texts allegedly from Robinson that point to his leftist political motivation.

