Trump reportedly considering cutting out mainstream media from press room in favor of independents like Joe Rogan

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering shaking up even the media press room of the White House, according to his son Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. told Daily Wire host Michael Knowles that he had discussed the possibility with his father and even floated some replacements like podcaster Joe Rogan.

'I’d love to see Rogan in the White House press briefing, or even rotate guys out.'

“I wonder now as your father is assembling his team, as maybe Karoline Leavitt is looking at the new press briefing room chart, maybe it’s time to reorder that chart, maybe take away some people’s seats,” Knowles said to Trump Jr.

“So we’re going to break some news here,” Trump Jr. replied, adding that Trump thought they might replace the mainstream media with people like Knowles or Rogan.

“I’d love to see Rogan in the White House press briefing, or even rotate guys out," he added.

“We had the conversation about opening up the press room to a lot of these independent journalists,” Trump Jr. continued. “If the New York Times has lied, they’ve been adverse to everything, they’re functioning as the marketing arm of the Democrat Party, why not open it up to people who have larger viewerships, stronger followings?”

Trump appeared on Rogan's show just ahead of Election Day as part of his successful strategy to turn out the male vote to the ballot box. Vice President Kamala Harris was extended an invitation to appear on the incredibly popular podcast, but she refused. A campaign aide later said they were afraid of offending the far-left faction in the party that despised Rogan and his podcast.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!