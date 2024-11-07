Did 'The Joe Rogan Experience’ help Trump win? Elon Musk thinks so

Podcasts have largely overtaken the mainstream media and television in general as a source of not only America’s entertainment but its news and information.

And as the Biden-Harris administration appeared to collaborate with the mainstream media, as well as social media, to censor information, those podcasts became even more important to those Americans who tuned in.

Elon Musk is well aware that this played a major role in Donald Trump’s second election.

“I think it made a big difference that President Trump and soon to be Vice President Vance went on lengthy podcasts,” Musk told Tucker Carlson in a recent post-election interview.

“This really makes a difference, because you know, people look at Joe Rogan’s podcast, which is great, and Lex Fridman’s and the "All-In Podcast," and you know, to a reasonable-minded smart person who’s not hard-core one way or the other, they just listen to someone talk for a few hours and that’s how they decide whether you’re a good person, whether they like you,” he continued.

However, not everyone is built for a long-form podcast — which is one reason Kamala might have lost.

“Nothing would do more damage to Kamala’s campaign than going on Joe Rogan, because she’d run out of non-sequiturs after about 45 minutes,” Musk told Tucker, laughing.

“You can’t hide in three hours,” Tucker agreed.

“Yeah, hour two and three would be a complete melted puddle of nonsense, it would just be absolutely game over,” Musk added, noting that the opposite is why Trump did so well.

“Trump, on the other hand,” Elon began, “there’s no talking points. He’s just being a normal person. He’s having a conversation.”

After Trump secured the popular vote, it’s obvious that most Americans feel the same way — though some Americans are losing their minds over the results.

“We all know people that are still brainwashed,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” comments after watching the clip of Elon and Tucker. “The reason they are upset is because there has been a system in place that told them that Hitler is about to take over again.”

“That is so sad and unfortunate and is going to take mass deprogramming, not so that they can believe everything we believe, but so that they can be deprogrammed from a machine that has taught them all of the wrong things and to hate all of the wrong people,” he adds.



