Trump berates journalist asking about reported shouting match between Musk and Rubio: 'You're just a troublemaker'

President Donald Trump appeared to shoot down a report that Secretary of State Marco Rubio got into a yelling match with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The report from the New York Times claimed that tensions between the two erupted into a shouting match in the Cabinet Room of the White House after Musk accused Rubio of failing to cut employees from the State Department. Trump was making an announcement with FIFA President Gianni Infantino when he was asked about the report.

'Elon gets along great with Marco, and they're both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash.'

Trump denied the report and insulted the reporter, who apparently was not supposed to ask about anything unrelated to soccer.

"No clash. I was there. You're just a troublemaker," Trump responded.

"And you're not supposed to be asking that question because we're talking about the World Cup. Elon gets along great with Marco, and they're both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash," he added.

"Who are you with? Who are you with?" Trump asked.

"NBC," the reporter responded.

"Oh, no wonder," he joked. "NBC."

The White House reiterated the denial by posting video of the interaction on its official social media account.

The Times report claimed that Musk mocked Rubio by telling him he was good on television and implying that he wasn't good at doing his job.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the New York Times report with a statement.

“As President Trump said, this was a great and productive meeting amongst members of his team to discuss cost-cutting measures and staffing across the federal government," she said. "Everyone is working as one team to help President Trump deliver on his promise to make our government more efficient.”

A spokesperson for the State Department had a similar statement.

“Secretary Rubio considered the meeting an open and productive discussion with a dynamic team that is united in achieving the same goal: making America great again," said Tammy Bruce.

