Trump personally rewriting tonight's acceptance speech after assassination attempt

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Former President Donald Trump is putting the final touches on his acceptance speech for the final night of the Republican National Convention. Trump started a complete rewrite of the speech after he was shot during Saturday's assassination attempt.

An RNC official told reporters Thursday morning Trump will be much more personal and will focus on unifying not just the GOP but the country at large.

Trump has credited God for helping to save his life as he turned his head right before suspected gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired his rifle, with the first bullet piercing the top of Trump's right ear. Commentators watching the RNC have noted it appears Trump is humbled by the near-death experience.

Tonight's speakers include Tucker Carlson, Hulk Hogan, and Dana White. White will speak before Trump takes the stage.

Security concerns at the RNC, while heightened, are not top of mind for the attendees as there are dozens of law enforcement agencies from around the country who are on the ground to prevent anything serious from taking place.

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle did meet with Trump at the RNC on Wednesday. While Cheatle was inside the Fiserv Forum, she was peppered with questions by members of Congress on the security failures of Saturday's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. While at first acknowledging the agency failed, Cheatle did not provide more details and promised she would be providing answers at a later date.

Cheatle then left and refused to answer any further questions.

One of the most shocking revelations about the assassination attempt is that the Secret Service reportedly was aware Crooks was up on the unsecured roof ten minutes prior to Trump taking the stage.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!