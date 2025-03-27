Trump right again? Illegal alien wanted for murder in foreign country and alleged MS-13 leader arrested in US

Federal authorities made two key arrests in recent days, nabbing illegal aliens who are suspected of violent crimes. These arrests suggest that President Donald Trump has been right all along when he claimed that his predecessor allowed foreigners from "jails, from prisons, from insane asylums, from mental institutions, drug dealers" to pour into the United States.

'How did a Venezuelan murderer ... come to be in Michigan?'

The ICE ERO office of Detroit claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a young male illegal alien from Venezuela who is "wanted for murder in his home country." Though ICE Detroit did not reveal the suspect's identity, his arrest appears to be a joint effort of several federal agencies, including the FBI, ATF, and local police.

During the Biden administration, several high-profile cases of illegal aliens killing Americans made major headlines. Most notably, Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national with ties to Tren de Aragua, brutally murdered Laken Riley just over a year ago while she was out for a jog around the campus of the University of Georgia.

However, this recent arrest is different in that the suspect appears to have evaded justice in his home country by fleeing to the U.S., prompting Michigan journalist James Dixon to wonder: "How did a Venezuelan murderer — not a murderer of Venezuelan descent, a killer in actual Venezuela — come to be in Michigan?"

About 550 miles southeast of Detroit, near Dale City, Virginia, another apparently violent illegal alien was apprehended Thursday morning. The "top MS-13 leader for the East Coast" and one of three main ringleaders of the gang in the U.S., according to the New York Post, was rounded up as part of a major operation in the state to send criminal illegal aliens packing.

Even President Trump weighed in on the arrest: "Great job by Pam Bondi, @FBIDirectorKash, Tom HOMAN, and Kristi N, on the capture of MS13 leader - A big deal!"

"This is what happens when you let good cops be cops," said FBI Director Kash Patel.

Attorney General Pam Bondi described the suspect, a 24-year-old native of El Salvador, as "the worst of the worst."

'These are gang members, murderers, and rapists. Under President Trump, they are rightly being arrested and deported.'

During the 2024 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that the ready welcome illegal aliens received under the Biden-Harris administration basically encouraged foreign countries to send their "worst of the worst" to the United States.

"People from jails, from prisons, from insane asylums, from mental institutions, drug dealers" were permitted to pour in, Trump said last May, endangering Americans and allowing some of the migrants to evade justice in their home countries.

In October, Trump placed the blame at the feet of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, who also served as border czar under Biden. "Kamala should immediately cancel her News Conference because it was just revealed that 13,000 convicted murderers entered our Country during her three and a half year period as Border Czar," he wrote.

Critics scoffed at these types of statements from Trump, and PolitiFact even rated the May statement a "pants on fire" lie, but mainly because Trump claimed that "millions" of such criminals had stolen into the U.S. "Some migrants have criminal records, but PolitiFact found no evidence that they add up to millions," the supposed fact-checker stated.

Earlier this month, Republicans cheered as federal law enforcement deported illegal alien gang members, suspected of other vicious crimes like rape and murder, out of the country.

"These are criminal aliens to our nation. These are gang members, murderers, and rapists. Under President Trump, they are rightly being arrested and deported, but the left wants them to stay. We are Making America Safe Again," said Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Florida).

