Trump ruffles more feathers with RFK Jr. Cabinet pick

Liberals online began wailing and gnashing their teeth almost immediately after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a seat in his Cabinet on Thursday.

As had long been rumored, Trump tapped RFK Jr. to be health and human services secretary. During his independent run for president, RFK Jr. made health a major focus of his campaign.

'Putting an anti-vaxxer in charge of public health is like putting the Unabomber in charge of the mail.'

After Kennedy dropped out in August and formally endorsed Trump, social media became ablaze with the slogan "Make America Healthy Again," a phrase that Trump often uttered in the close of his rally speeches.

"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump wrote in a statement posted to X late Thursday afternoon.

In his statement, Trump also called public health and safety an administration's "most important role" but said that lately, Americans have endured an "overwhelming Health Crisis" on account of "harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives."

Under Kennedy's leadership, health agencies will fight back against the chronic disease "epidemic," return to the "Gold Standard" of scientific research, and become "beacons of Transparency," Trump continued.

CNN reported that Kennedy accepted the nomination sometime on Thursday.

In its article about the RFK nomination, the liberal outfit also described Kennedy as "one of the nation’s most prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists" and accused him of spreading "false conspiracy theories about the safety and efficacy of vaccines." However, the outlet did not provide any examples of such alleged conspiracy theories.

The New York Times also claimed in its headline about the nomination that Kennedy "spread false information about vaccines."

Liberals online melted down over the news of Kennedy's nomination as well.



"Putting an anti-vaxxer in charge of public health is like putting the Unabomber in charge of the mail," tweeted the left-wing influencer known as Jo.

"It’s difficult to describe how utterly wretched RFK Jr. is. Not that I necessarily expect them to, but the Republican Senate *has* to put their foot down here. He’s one of the most deranged sociopaths in public life, and his war on childhood vaccination is unconscionable," wrote a user with 19K followers.

"RFK Jr. ran a spoiler campaign to help elect Donald Trump. Now, he’s reaping the benefits with a position that will jeopardize the health of millions of Americans," said a group of Democratic activists called End Citizens United.

However, not all Democrats assailed the pick. Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado in fact cheered it, claiming that RFK Jr. would help take "on big pharma and the corporate ag oligopoly."

"He will face strong special interest opposition on these, but I look forward to partnering with him to truly make America healthy again and I hope that we can finally make progress on these important issues," Polis added.

One industry likely to be upset by the pick is Big Pharma. Shortly after Trump announced the nomination, the stocks of many pharmaceutical companies reportedly tanked.

Kennedy did not make a statement about the Cabinet position but did retweet Trump's statement. Soon after Trump's landslide election victory, Kennedy hinted that he likely would be heavily involved in public health agencies during Trump's second term.

"President Trump has given me three instructions," Kennedy said, according to CNN. "He wants the corruption and the conflicts out of the regulatory agencies. He wants to return the agencies to the gold standard, empirically based, evidence-based science and medicine that they were once famous for. And he wants to end the chronic disease epidemic with measurable impacts on a diminishment of chronic disease within two years."

