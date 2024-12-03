Trump's DEA pick raises red flags: 'Disqualifying'

President-elect Trump nominated Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister on Sunday to head the Drug Enforcement Administration, prompting backlash from several Republicans.



Chronister was criticized for his handling of the COVID pandemic, which Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.) called "disqualifying." Most notably, Chronister boasted at the time about arresting a local pastor who "intentionally and repeatedly disregarded" state and local COVID regulations by holding church services.

Chronister has also come under fire for celebrating Pride Month, releasing 165 inmates due to social distancing regulations, encouraging social distancing on boats, and even withholding paid sick leave for deputies who were unvaccinated.

"I’m going to call 'em like I see 'em," Massie said in a Sunday post on X. "Trump’s nominee for head of DEA should be disqualified for ordering the arrest a pastor who defied COVID lockdowns."

"Trump’s pick for DEA head, Chad Chronister, arrested pastors during COVID and let criminals out of jail," Liz Wheeler, host of "The Liz Wheeler Show" on BlazeTV, said in a Sunday post on X. "Mr. President, please withdraw his nomination. The last thing we need in federal law enforcement is a stupid power abuser."

Chad Chronister is a COVID tyrant who arrested a Christian pastor for holding church in person during the pandemic.



Chronister held a press conference bragging about the arrest.



Chronister abused his power; he’s unfit to lead the DEA.



Trump should withdraw his nomination. pic.twitter.com/8jXtoPIX8q

— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 1, 2024

"Trump’s pick for DEA head Chad Chronister withheld taxpayer money from unvaccinated deputies if they got sick," Wheeler said in a Sunday post on X. "He gave taxpayer money to vaxxed deputies. Despicable."

"Please, Pres. Trump, withdraw this nomination," Wheeler continued. "The last thing we need in federal law enforcement is more tyranny."