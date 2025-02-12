Trump's DHS has update about payments for migrants in NYC hotels

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that her department managed to recover over $50 million that was sent to hotels in New York City for migrants who crossed the border illegally and were released by the Biden-Harris administration.

The payment was not supposed to be sent out, as it goes against the Trump administration's plan to address the country's illegal immigration crisis, but it was still apparently sent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's then-chief financial officer, Mary Comans.

Noem revealed that the money was sent to the Roosevelt Hotel, which had previously housed the killer of Laken Riley when he initially arrived in New York City before eventually moving to Georgia. José Antonio Ibarra has connections to Tren de Aragua, the violent gang originally from Venezuela. The gang did not have a signficant presence within the United States until the Biden-Harris administration created the yearslong border crisis.

'Accountability is back.'

"I have clawed back the full payment that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to NYC migrant hotels. FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley’s killer. Mark my words: there will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people," Noem said in a statement.

The Biden-Harris administration, in conjunction with New York City, used the Roosevelt Hotel to house migrants who crossed the border illegally and then were processed and released by Border Patrol. Many public safety issues have arisen from the migrants staying in that location, among many others throughout the city. The hotel is not owned by an American company, instead being administered by Pakistan International Airlines.

Local, state, and federal governments providing shelter to migrants who crossed the southern border illegally have been heavily criticized, as it was a pull factor for people deciding to take that route to the United States.

"ICE needs a culture of accountability that it has been starved of for the past four years. President Trump and the American people rightfully demand results, and our ICE leadership must ensure the agency delivers. Accountability is back," Noem further said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!