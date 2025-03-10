Trump's DHS makes big change to app used by Biden to let illegal immigrants into US

The Trump administration is using the same app that the Biden-Harris administration used to "legally" allow illegal aliens into the United States in an effort to decrease illegal crossings, but this time it's being used to encourage those same people to leave the country.

The CBP One app was redesigned during the Biden-Harris administration to avoid the poor optics of large numbers of illegal border crossings. By setting up an appointment, migrants in Mexico could enter the U.S. through a port of entry and then be released via mass parole. Around 1 million people were let into the country through the app before President Donald Trump ordered a halt to the appointments.

CBP One has now been redesigned as CBP Home, an app with which previous users and other illegal immigrants can register themselves and provide proof that they have left the United States to avoid the penalties that come with being deported by the federal government.

'It is common sense. It’s what the American people want us to do.'

"The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News. "The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return."

The previous CBP One app not only allowed users to enter the country, but also allowed them to board flights to reach their next destination, despite concerns that the security checks conducted before their release were not adequate. CBP Home does allow registered users to board flights, but only for a one-way back to their country of origin.

This move from the Trump administration is the latest to increase the number of illegal immigrants being removed from the United States. Now barely two months into Trump's second term, arrests and deportations have risen, but the current pace is not enough to make a significant dent in the millions who arrived under the previous administration.

When asked about the issue by Blaze Media during a tour in Eagle Pass, Texas, last week, Vice President JD Vance said this issue is being addressed every single day.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day. ... President Biden gutted the entire immigration enforcement machine of this country. We are trying to rebuild so that we actually empower people to enforce the immigration laws. … It is common sense. It’s what the American people want us to do,” Vance said.

