Trump's new DHS pick sails through Senate confirmation despite lone GOP defection

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma has been confirmed by the Senate to head the Department of Homeland Security just weeks after President Donald Trump tapped him for the role.

Trump recruited Mullin to replace current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in early March after a string of personal and political controversies. Noem will continue to serve in the role until March 31.

Despite Paul's defection, Mullin secured support from some Democrats.

Mullin's nomination sailed through the Senate in a 54-45 vote Monday night with Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky being the lone GOP "no" vote after the two shared a heated exchange during a confirmation hearing.

Paul called out Mullin for allegedly calling a vicious assault against Paul that left him with broken ribs "completely understandable." Mullin in turn said if he had something to say he would just "say it directly to [his] face," arguing that Paul likes to "fight Republicans more than you work with us."

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Despite Paul's defection, Mullin secured support from some Democrats. Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico voted with Republicans to confirm Trump's nominee.

It's typical for senators to overwhelmingly confirm a Senate colleague to a Cabinet position despite their political affiliation, so the limited Democrat support potentially indicates how divisive DHS has become. While Mullin was confirmed on a near party-line vote, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a former senator from Florida, was unanimously confirmed by his colleagues back in January 2025 to serve in the Trump administration.

Mullin is now set to take on the task of resolving the partial DHS shutdown that has withheld funding from key agencies like TSA and FEMA since February 14. As a result of the Democrats' partial shutdown, airports across the country are seeing massive security lines and constant flight delays.

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Senate Democrats allowed DHS funding to lapse after the shootings of anti-ICE agitators Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Notably, the partial shutdown does not affect the immigration agencies Democrats seek to dismantle. Mullin's Democrat colleagues are also demanding changes to immigration enforcement like deploying body cams and removing face coverings, all of which he will have to negotiate in his new role.

Mullin is now expected to be sworn in at the White House Tuesday afternoon.

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