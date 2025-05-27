Trump's triumph: Approval ratings surge despite leftist attacks

Despite relentless attacks from the left, President Donald Trump's approval ratings have progressively increased, marking a stunning turnaround from last month's lows.

Since beginning his second term in office, Trump's disapproval rating peaked at 52.4% in late April, according to RealClearPolitics. The drop in support came just weeks after Trump rolled out 10% baseline tariffs as part of his Liberation Day declaration on April 2.

'His rising ratings are directly the result of his easing of concerns about his tariffs.'

Trump's critics slammed his tariff announcement, further fueling concerns about economic uncertainty that appeared to reflect in the polls, which showed a 45.3% approval rating on April 28.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

However, as Trump's administration has worked toward trade negotiations to promote its America First policy, economic concerns have decreased.

The latest polling reflects a substantial swing and a major win for Trump.

According to RealClearPolitics' data, Trump's disapproval rating dropped to 50%, and his approval rating increased to 47.5% on May 25.

While the president's approval rating is still in the red, the polling shift signals a significant reversal: Over the past month, Trump went from being 7.1 points behind to just 2.5 points.

Henry Olsen with the Ethics and Public Policy Center told Blaze News, "His rising ratings are directly the result of his easing of concerns about his tariffs." Olsen added that the polls "started to fall around Liberation Day and they started to rise after the deals with the [United Kingdom] and the pause [regarding] China."

Olsen stated that Trump's ratings "remain historically low for presidents in their first terms at this point in time, but they are much higher than they were at a corresponding point in 2017."

Trump's comeback in the polls even grabbed the attention of legacy media outlets.

Over the weekend, the New York Times released an article titled "How Donald Trump Has Remade America's Political Landscape," which noted how the president "has increased the Republican Party's share of the presidential vote in each election he's been on the ballot in close to half the counties in America — 1,433 in all."

The Times called it "a staggering political achievement."

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The article noted how Trump has "steadily gained steam across a broad swath of the nation, with swelling support not just in white working-class communities but also in counties with sizable Black and Hispanic populations."

On Monday, Newsweek highlighted Trump's growing support among young adults. The piece cited a J.L. Partners/Daily Mail poll from mid-May that found Trump's approval rating among 18- to 29-year-olds increased by six points.

"An even bigger increase was seen in the latest YouGov/Economist poll, conducted between May 19 and 16 among 1,710 adults. In the survey, Trump's approval rating among Gen Z voters jumped 7 points, from 28 percent last week to 35 percent this week. Meanwhile, his disapproval rating dropped by 11 points to 51 percent," Newsweek reported.