Trump signs new tech deal with UK

On the last day of his state visit to the United Kingdom, President Trump joined Prime Minister Keir Starmer for a meeting and to sign a new U.S.-U.K. agreement on tech and AI. Starmer called the deal “a blueprint to win this new era together.”

The day began at Windsor Castle with a military band performance and an impressive flyover from the RAF’s Red Arrows. Trump then traveled to Chequers — the country residence of the U.K. prime minister — to meet with Starmer.

Trump called the agreement 'the next logical step' in what he called 'the Anglo-American alliance.'

After the closed-doors meeting, Trump and Starmer spoke briefly at a reception with U.S. leaders in tech and AI and then officially signed the Technology Prosperity Deal. In addressing the deal, Starmer emphasized the “incredible relationship” between the two countries, saying, “It comes down to leaders, of course, leaders who respect one another.”

Both Trump and Starmer focused on the strength of their personal relationship and the strength of U.S.-U.K. relations. Trump characterized these ties as “priceless” and pointed to the new deal as “making those ties closer than ever before.”

RELATED: Trump's new AI Action Plan reveals our digital manifest destiny

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The deal focuses on AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy through joint funding, resource sharing, and cooperation between the governments and top tech companies of both nations. Highlights include the creation of a U.S.-U.K. task force on quantum computing, cutting back regulations, and investing in the U.K.’s nuclear energy sector.

Starmer characterized the deal as “U.S. capital and entrepreneurial spirit combined with British ideas and ingenuity.” He praised the economic effects of the deal, saying, “It means life-changing investments across the U.K."

Trump called the agreement “the next logical step” in what he called “the Anglo-American alliance.” He praised the strength of U.S.-U.K. relations and went on to say that “together we are building up the industrial capacity of both our countries.” He characterized the new deal as opening up “new government, academic, and private sector cooperation.”

President Trump and the first lady departed for the U.S. in the late afternoon.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!