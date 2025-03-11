Trump plans to buy Tesla vehicle to combat 'illegal' boycott from leftists, support Elon Musk

President Donald Trump berated a leftist boycott against companies owned by Elon Musk and said he was buying a Tesla car in order to show his support for his political ally.

Trump tasked Musk to head the Department of Government Efficiency, but his companies have been under attack by many on the left who oppose the government spending cuts.

'I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support.'

On Monday the president called on Americans to support Musk in a post on Truth Social.

"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s 'baby,' in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for," wrote Trump.

Tesla's stock has suffered a loss of 45% in 2025 alone, as many on the left have begun protesting at dealerships. Some company locations have been forced to deal with violent vandalism including arson. Random Tesla vehicle owners have also experienced vandalism.

In an interview on Monday with Fox News, Musk said he was experiencing “great difficulty” in running his other companies.

"They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?" Trump continued. "In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American."

Some on the left have accused Musk of targeting government offices that were investigating his companies in order to personally benefit from their dismantling.

"Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???" Trump concluded.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!