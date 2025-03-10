Elon Musk accuses George Soros, ActBlue, and other left-wing groups of funding violent attacks on Tesla dealerships

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk accused several left-wing groups of funding the violent attacks on his company's dealerships across the country.

Musk claimed that left-wing billionaire George Soros, the Democrat funding platform ActBlue and various other liberal figures were behind numerous acts of vandalism and property destruction at Tesla business locations.

Left-wing critics of Musk have protested against his association with the Trump administration by orchestrating demonstrations at Tesla stores and showrooms. Some locations have been damaged from arson, while the vehicles themselves are often targets for vandalism.

"An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla 'protests': Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America," said Musk on the X platform, which he also owns.

"ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix," he added. "ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel."

He did not indicate what investigation he was referring to.

The Democrats' main fundraising platform, ActBlue, has been at the center of various controversies and fraud allegations that culminated in several top figures stepping down from the organization.

Hoffman, a wealthy Democrat donor, responded to Musk's accusation with a vehement denial.

"Just one more of Elon's false claims about me: I never funded anyone for Tesla protests. I don’t condone violence," said Hoffman.

"But it's clear Americans are angry at him — it’s easier to explain away their anger, than to accept that actions have consequences," he added.

Musk responded by mocking Hoffman's previous interaction with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Describe your favorite island vacation," Musk replied.

Hoffman has admitted to inviting Epstein to an MIT fundraiser but said he didn't know who he was and never attended any Epstein parties.

Soros did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

