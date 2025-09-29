Trump threatens steep tariff to take back American film production

President Donald Trump's threats of new tariffs continued this week. Among his targets was one that he has set his sights on before: the movie industry.

On Monday, the president took to Truth Social to threaten tariffs on the movie industry, saying that movie-making has been "stolen" by foreign producers.

'California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!'

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.'"

President Trump singled out California and its governor, Gavin Newsom (D), in his post.

"California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump did not specify when these tariffs will take effect or how the tariff would be levied. Critics have pointed out that this is essentially the first time the Trump administration is attempting to impose a tariff on a service rather than a good.

This announcement is a renewal of a tariff threat on the industry that Trump made in May.

“On first blush, it’s shocking and would represent a virtually complete halt of production,” one industry insider told CNN in May. “But in reality, he has no jurisdiction to do this, and it’s too complex to enforce.”

Trump's ability to levy tariffs has recently been challenged. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments challenging Trump's tariffs on November 5.

In a separate post, Trump also announced that his administration plans to impose "substantial tariffs" on the furniture-making industry, pointing to the devastation of North Carolina's industry by foreign manufacturers.

Blaze News reached out to the White House but did not receive a response by publishing time.

