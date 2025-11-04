Trump uses tariff revenue to protect poor mothers and kids hurt by Democrats' shutdown

Using the revenue of some of the tariffs that liberal critics have fought vigorously, President Donald Trump has helped vulnerable American mothers and, in the process, neutralized some of Democrats' supposed "leverage" in what is nearly the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) recently admitted that while the Democrat-induced government shutdown has been painful for families across the country, it is somehow necessary because "it is one of the few leverage times [Democrats] have."

In their quest for leverage, Democrats have jeopardized critical food assistance and health care for the nearly seven million poor American pregnant mothers, breastfeeding mothers, infants, and at-risk children who rely on the special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program known as WIC.

'American families deserve certainty from their government.'

The WIC program, which received roughly $7 billion in fiscal year 2024, is federally funded through the annual appropriations process. The National WIC Association warned last month that unless additional funding was injected into the program, millions of families would lose their benefits as of Nov. 1.

"NWA is calling on the White House to make additional emergency funds available to avoid a short-term crisis for the millions of American families who count on WIC while Congress negotiates full-year funding for FY 2026," Georgia Machell, president of the NWA, said in an Oct. 21 statement.

"WIC is a lifeline for nearly 7 million pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and young children. Even short-term disruption to WIC’s healthy food benefits, lactation support, nutrition education, screenings, and referrals can have long-term negative impacts on families," added Machell.

On Friday, the Trump administration tapped a fund of unused Section 232 tariff revenue in order to make $450 million available for the WIC program, reported Reuters.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Federal funding records reportedly show that the money was transferred to the WIC program on Friday from the tariff revenue fund, which was made available to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for commodity disaster assistance. The USDA drew $300 million from the same fund last month to keep the WIC program liquid.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated last month, "The Trump White House will not allow impoverished mothers and their babies to go hungry because of the Democrats' political games."

Machell noted in the wake of the White House's rescue of the program that "this additional funding is a welcome relief, but it is a stopgap, not a solution," stressing the need for an end to the shutdown.

"American families deserve certainty from their government, not the constant anxiety of short-term fixes, especially when their children's health is at stake," said Machell.

While the administration swooped in to bolster the WIC program, it did not similarly drain its pool of tariff revenues to fully fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, having indicated that it lacks the authority to use emergency funds for SNAP.

Not only did the transfer temporarily deprive Democrats of the ability to use American pain as political leverage, it served as yet another point in favor of Trump's tariffs.

House Democrats prophesied in April that Trump's tariff policy would lead to economic collapse. Even though such calamity has yet to manifest, Senate Democrats passed resolutions last week to eliminate some of the president's global and country-specific tariffs, namely those imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

According to an Oct. 31 report from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank focused on tax policy, "Trump's imposed tariffs will raise $2.4 trillion in revenue over the next decade on a conventional basis" and had raised $174 billion in revenue between January and September of this year.

