'He said they made a mistake': Trump says Mark Zuckerberg called him to apologize for fact-check on assassination photo

Former President Donald Trump said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called him to apologize about a "mistake" after the social media company was accused of censoring a photo from the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Meta's Facebook acknowledged that it mistakenly flagged an iconic photo of Trump pumping his fist in the air as "misinformation," the New York Post reported, but eventually resolved the issue.

The photo from the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt against Trump was posted by the popular page End Wokeness, which was later reportedly threatened with being removed from the platform over the image.

After conservative commentator Charlie Kirk wrote about the flagging, Meta spokesperson Dani Lever replied on X and claimed the "fact check" was initially in response to a "doctored photo showing the secret service agents smiling."

Trump spoke to Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on the subject and described social media networks as "not allow[ing] any information out about what happened" during the assassination attempt.

"Mark Zuckerberg called me, first of all, he called me a few times," Trump said. "He called me after the event and he said that was really amazing, it was very brave, and he actually announced he's not going to support a Democrat because he can't, because he respected me for what I did that day," he told Bartiromo.

"I think what I did maybe was a norm to me. It was a normal response, but I was called by Mark Zuckerberg yesterday, the day before, on this same subject, and he actually apologized. He said they made a mistake and they're correcting the mistake," Trump continued.

The former president added that "nobody called from Google."

Zuckerberg made headlines two weeks before by saying that seeing the former president with his fist in the air after getting shot during the assassination attempt was "one of the most bada** things I've ever seen in my life."

The Zuck also told Bloomberg that "on some level, as an American, it's ... hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that's why a lot of people like the guy."

In response to ongoing criticisms toward the platform regarding the photo, a Meta spokesperson shed some light on the topic in a response to the Post.

"We know people have been seeing incomplete, inconsistent, or out-of-date information on this topic. We're in the process of implementing a fix to provide more up-to-date responses for inquiries," Meta said.

However, the platform added that people may still "continue to see inaccurate responses in the meantime."

