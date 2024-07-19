Mark Zuckerberg says Trump with fist in air after getting shot is 'one of the most bada** things I've ever seen in my life'

Mark Zuckerberg said seeing former President Donald Trump with his fist in the air after getting shot during last weekend's assassination attempt was "one of the most bada** things I've ever seen in my life."

Zuckerberg — CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook — revealed his reaction during an interview Thursday at his company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, Bloomberg reported.

'I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.'

“Now look, I mean there's obviously a lot of crazy stuff going on in the world," Zuckerberg told Emily Chang of "The Circuit," which is part of Bloomberg Originals, before shifting to the attempt on Trump's life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last Saturday.

"And I mean, on a personal note ... seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag [in the background] is one of the most bada** things I’ve ever seen in my life," Zuckerberg said with an incredulous laugh.

Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Zuckerberg added that "on some level, as an American, it’s ... hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”



The social media mogul also said in the interview that he's not going to endorse Trump or Democrat President Joe Biden.

Check out a clip of the interview below:

It would be a stretch to call Zuckerberg a Trump fan.

The day after the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the U.S. Capitol, Zuckerberg announced that Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram "indefinitely" banned Trump from using their social media platforms.

Zuckerberg wrote in part on Jan. 7, "The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden."

Meta, Facebook's parent company, lifted that ban against Trump last year, the Associated Press reported — but with “guardrails” such as “heightened suspension penalties” if Trump posts violate standards. The social media giant then did away with all social media restrictions against Trump a week ago, the AP reported. The announcement came the day before the assassination attempt against Trump.

Zuckerberg in 2022 said Facebook restricted the spread of the Hunter Biden laptop story in the run-up to the 2020 election over an FBI warning against the spread of election disinformation. Earlier in 2022, former Attorney General Bill Barr said suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story by legacy media and Big Tech "definitely" had an effect on the 2020 presidential election.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!