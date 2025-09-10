Tucker Carlson clashes with Mark Cuban over Ukraine stance: 'How much money have you sent?'

Former talk-show host Tucker Carlson and businessman Mark Cuban had an uncomfortable exchange over the topic of the Russia-Ukraine war earlier this week.

The two stars appeared at the All-In Summit on Monday, hosted by the "All-In" podcast, a business and technology show hosted by entrepreneurs Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg.

'Forcing other people to help is not charity. It's vanity.'

Cuban appeared first, with the panel jumping into the topic of fixing America's health care. This led Cuban to bring up his latest venture, a pharmaceutical website that sells drugs at cost, with the URL getting at least eight mentions in about 15 minutes.

When Carlson appeared on stage, he immediately mocked the consistent plugs.

When asked how to identify the line between "democracy" and "pandering," Carlson offered a hilarious answer.

"Where is the line? I mean, I can identify it: It's at costplusdrugs.com," Carlson said, poking fun at Cuban's business.

Less than 10 minutes passed before Sacks, the White House AI and crypto czar under President Trump, asked Cuban about "whether we should be sending money to Ukraine or not."

"Were you in favor of that?" Sacks inquired.

"Honestly, I don't have a good answer," Cuban replied. "I can make an argument both ways, and half my family is Ukrainian, from my grandparents. Personally, I think we should help, but I don't have a studied answer for you."



This led to the most contentious part of the show, with Carlson cornering Cuban on his position.

"How much money have you sent to Ukraine?" the former Fox News host asked the billionaire.

"None," Cuban revealed.

This did not stop Carlson's questions.

"Oh, so what do you mean by 'we'?" Carlson continued. Cuban was silent, responding only with a shoulder shrug.

"You're the one whose family's from Ukraine. Like, why don't you send them a billion dollars?" Carlson piled on.

"Because I'm trying to fix health care," Cuban retorted.

Tucker, not standing down, then asked, "Why don't you fix their health care if you're, like, so deep? If you think we need to help, why don't you start? How about you first? I noticed that's never even an option for anybody."

The crowd erupted in applause in support of Carlson's rhetoric.

"It's like, 'We need to help!'" the podcaster added. "That's not what charity is. Forcing other people to help is not charity. It's vanity."

Calacanis then jumped in and saved Cuban with comments about the war and joked that President Trump was going to turn a profit from all the chaos in Eastern Europe.

Much of Carlson's commentary on the panel was focused on population replacement in Western countries and the unaffordability of homes, which is stagnating population growth.

Other highlights included Carlson being asked if he is anti-Semitic, if Jeffrey Epstein was a spy, and if Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

