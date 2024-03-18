Twin teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, outside Brooklyn bodega after rejecting attacker's advances: Grandfather

Two twin teen sisters were stabbed in New York City early Sunday morning. One of the sisters died from her stabbing injuries. Witnesses say the teenagers were stabbed after the sisters rejected a man's advances.

Samyia Spain and her twin sister, Sanyia, were with a group of friends and relatives inside a Brooklyn bodega around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Alphonso Goodson, the twins' grandfather, told the New York Post that the stabbing suspect walked into the bodega and "started hitting on her."

A witness told News 12 The Bronx, "One of the guys had complimented the two girls who walked in with their friends. They said no, they weren't attracted."

Goodson explained, "She said, ‘I don’t want to be bothered with you. Leave me alone.’ Then the store owner put him out. He started kicking on the door, he started banging on the door."

As the twin sisters left the Slope Natural Plus store in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood, they were both allegedly stabbed by the man who was rejected by the teenagers.

Goodson added, "He was waiting for them. He took it the wrong way. He came after them. That was wrong. That was dead wrong."

Sanyia was stabbed in the arm and Samyia was stabbed in the chest and neck.

A witness said, "Everybody started tending to her. One of her friends took off their shirts and started putting compression on her neck to try to slow down the bleeding. She was gushing blood just all over the street."

Samyia was later pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Sanyia was listed in stable condition.

The attacker fled the crime scene.

No arrests have been made, and the police are investigating the fatal stabbing.

Goodson said, "I hope they catch this guy."

A memorial was set up outside Samyia's apartment building in Wyckoff Gardens.

Markita McMillan, the twins' aunt, told Gothamist, "They were so beautiful, fun-going. Samyia had a good head on her shoulders. She wanted to make something out of herself and so did Sanyia."



McMillian is concerned about the rampant and dangerous crime in the neighborhood.

"I'm scared to go down this building and walk downstairs because you don't know what you're facing,” McMillan said.



Slope Natural Plus worker Mohemmed Albeher is urging city officials to "make the law tougher" in response to violent crimes in the area.

