Two US missionaries reportedly killed in Haiti after gang attack

Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker (R) announced on Thursday his daughter and son-in-law, who were serving as missionaries in Haiti, had been killed in a recent gang attack as the crisis in the Caribbean nation continues to spiral out of control.

"My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain. Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together," Baker wrote on Facebook.

"Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now," he added.

While Haiti has long experienced instability, especially after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, the chaos reached new heights earlier this year after gangs coordinated a major attack on prisons and the airport in Port-au-Prince. The attacks were designed to force Ariel Henry to resign while he was out of country trying to secure a security deal with Kenya to deploy police to help combat the gangs.

Henry resigned a few days later after it became clear he would be unable to return to Haiti and maintain any semblance of control.

Reuters reported civilian contractors are on the ground in Haiti to build the base at Toussaint Louverture International Airport that will be used by Kenyan security forces. Around 1,000 policemen will be deployed to help the beleaguered Haitian National Police.

"This mission is made possible due to the continued coordination and support with the Haitian stakeholders who are working to keep the airport open and operations continuing. The United States will continue to provide robust and multi-faceted support to Haiti as it moves toward a more secure and prosperous future," said U.S. Southern Command.

The U.S. State Department issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory to Haiti in July 2023 due to "kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure." Nonessential personnel were evacuated from the embassy.

"Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings. Victim’s families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members," the warning explained.

