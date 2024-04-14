MMA star Renato Moicano delivers impassioned speech about patriotism, guns, First Amendment, and Ludwig von Mises at UFC 300

Mixed martial arts star Renato Moicano delivered an impassioned speech after securing a hard-fought victory over Jalin Turner on Saturday at UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moicano escaped a near-disastrous first round to rebound and unleash a flurry of ground-and-pound punches that finished off Turner at the 4:11 mark in the second round.

Moicano improved his MMA record to 19-5-1 and UFC record to 11-5. Moicano notched his third-straight win and hasn't lost a fight in UFC since 2022.

Following his impressive comeback victory, Moicano delivered a knockout punch to anti-American sentiment and socialism.

In his post-fight interview, the native Brazilian fighter grabbed the mic away from Joe Rogan and went on a patriotic rant about America and capitalism.

“I’m a huge advocate of the First Amendment, and of course, I want the $300k bonus, but they not going to give me because somebody says this is f***ing Disney, you cannot curse…so I’m not going to do my speech."

"I love America. I love the Constitution. I love the First Amendment," Moicano told the UFC fans in Las Vegas. "I want to carry and own f***ing guns. I love private property."

Moicano continued, "And let me tell you something, if you care about your own f***ing country, Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school, motherf***ers."

Ludwig Von Mises was a prominent economist who had a major influence on the Austrian School of economics. Mises advocated for limited government intervention in economic affairs and promoted the idea of free markets.

Moicano is referencing the "six lessons" from Mises that emphasize the foundations of economics, the importance of the free market, the need to limit government intervention in economic matters, the dangers of socialism, the consequences of inflation, and the role of ideas in history.

(WARNING: Explicit language)

