UFC's Sean Strickland posts video of himself getting waterboarded: 'It can't be that bad'

UFC fighter Sean Strickland posted a video of himself on X getting tortured by waterboard, expressing that he simply wanted to know what it felt like.

Middleweight contender Strickland put his money where his mouth is and accepted a wager from ... seemingly himself when he posted the video and stated that since he was a kid he didn't think the form of torture could be "that bad."

Waterboarding is defined by Cambridge Dictionary as a "form of torture ... in which a person is held facing upward while water is poured in large quantities over their face. This gives the person the feeling that they are drowning," with the idea that they are "unable to breathe and dying."

"When I was a kid I thought 'I wanna know what water boarding feels like, it can't be that bad,'" Strickland wrote on X. "I can tell you it was one of the most f***ed up things I've experienced lol."



Attached was a 12-second video of Strickland shirtless on a floor next to an oven. The arm of an unknown person used what seemed to be a garden hose nozzle to spray Strickland — who had a T-shirt over his head — in the face, with the fighter's hands confined in makeshift handcuffs.

The would-be torturer ensured that he was spraying Strickland in the face and controlled his head with a hand around the 185-pound fighter's neck.

Be advised that the video could be seen as disturbing and is age-restricted on X.

Strickland stuck around on his account to answer a couple of fan questions after posting the video, the first of which came in just a minute after the footage was put online.

'When you see these youtubers like Steven crowder doing it saying "it's [not] that bad" [it's] because you weren't.'

"Sean why did you do this? This is tough," one viewer asked.

"You think 'I can just breathe lightly and take a big breath when the water stops' nope you are 100 percent drowning.........." Strickland replied.

You think "I can just breathe lightly and take a big breath when the water stops" nope you are 100 percent drowning..........

— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 12, 2024

"What if you just hold your breath for a minute?" another viewer asked.

"You're going to have to breathe at some point lol," Strickland answered.

After another viewer stated that after the "cloth is wet you basically can't breathe through it without taking in water," Strickland called out YouTubers, specifically Steven Crowder, saying they clearly haven't been waterboarded properly.

"Yeah man.... no [matter what] you do you can't breathe.. it's f***ed... When you see these youtubers like Steven crowder doing it saying 'it's [not] that bad' [it's] because you weren't f**king water boarded lol."

Yeah man.... no mater water you do you can't breathe.. it's fucked... When you see these youtubers like Steven crowder doing it saying "it's no that bad" because you weren't fucking water boarded lol

— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 12, 2024

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!