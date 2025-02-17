Support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy has 'plummeted' since the start of the Russian war, says CNN poll expert

CNN polling analyst Harry Enten found that support for Ukraine and its president has "plummeted" since the beginning of the war after an initial burst of approval.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has entered it fourth year. President Donald Trump has criticized U.S. support for Ukraine under the Biden administration and has reportedly sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet with Russian officials in hopes of negotiating a peace agreement.

On Monday Enten documented how support for Ukraine spiked in 2022 but has since dropped significantly. When the war began, only 7% of Americans said that the U.S. was offering too much support for Ukraine, but three years later, 41% now agree with the statement.

"Holy Toledo, look at his trend line!" Enten remarked. "The clear majority of Republicans, and of course Republicans are in charge of the U.S. government now, 62% of Republicans say that the U.S. support for Ukraine is too much."

Americans also have less faith in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to polling reviewed by Enten. Pew polling shows that 72% of respondents said they were confident Zelenskyy would make the right decision in world affairs at the beginning of the war. That percentage has plummeted to 48% two years later.

That faith is lower among Republicans: 67% of Republicans had confidence in the president at the start of the war, but only 34% said the same two years later.

Trump promised during his campaign that he would be able to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia. He has threatened Russia that if no deal is reached, the U.S. would increase military contributions to Ukraine to pressure Russia to capitulate.

The segment with Enten and John Berman can be viewed on video the pollster posted to social media.

"What a difference from just three years ago," said Enten to Berman. "I can remember, John, all those back yards in the United States with those Ukrainian flags, far fewer of them today as Americans' opinions on Ukraine have changed dramatically."

