Unlicensed midwife, worker busted for performing illegal abortions: Texas AG Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) announced this week the arrest of three individuals tied to an investigation into illegal abortions.



On Monday, a press release from Paxton’s office stated that Maria Margarita Rojas, a 48-year-old midwife, was detained “for providing illegal abortions and illegally operating a network of clinics in the Northwest Houston area.”

'Anyone guilty of violating our state’s pro-life laws is held accountable.'

While Rojas’ clients referred to her as “Dr. Maria,” she now faces a second-degree felony for “practicing medicine without a license” and illegally performing abortions, according to Paxton’s office.

Rojas reportedly owned and operated several Texas health clinics, including Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring.

The AG’s office stated that the clinics “unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals to provide medical treatment.”

“Rojas also performed illegal abortion procedures in her clinics in direct violation of the Texas Human Life Protection Act,” the press release added. “In addition to the arrest, Attorney General Paxton’s Healthcare Program Enforcement Division filed for a temporary restraining order to shut down Rojas’s network of clinics to prevent further illegal activity.”

On Tuesday, Paxton’s office issued a second press release announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jose Manuel Cendan Ley, who allegedly assisted Rojas with at least one illegal abortion. He is also accused of practicing medicine without a license.

“Ley is a Cuban national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was later paroled under the open borders policies enacted by the lawless Biden Administration,” Paxton’s office stated.

Citing court records, the Texas Tribune reported that Rojas was first arrested on March 6 and held on $10,000 bond for allegedly practicing without a medical license. On Monday, she was arrested again with Ley on additional charges, including performing illicit abortions. A Waller County judge set their bonds at $500,000 for the illegal abortion charges and $200,000 for charges related to practicing without a medical license.

Rubildo Labanino Matos, 54, was arrested as part of the same investigation. Matos, a nurse practitioner placed on probation, is also accused of the unlicensed practice of medicine.

Paxton’s office stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

“Individuals killing unborn babies by performing illegal abortions in Texas will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and I will not rest until justice is served,” Paxton said. “I will continue to fight to protect life and work to ensure that anyone guilty of violating our state’s pro-life laws is held accountable.”

Paxton’s office noted that abortion providers, not patients, can be held criminally responsible under Texas law.

Rojas did not respond to a request for comment from KPRC. Calls to her clinics were not answered, the Texas Tribune reported.