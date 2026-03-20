'Use my daughter as an example': Trump DHS cheers as bill to stop illegal alien truck drivers crosses major hurdle

The Department of Homeland Security is cheering after a federal bill aimed at improving trucking safety crossed a major hurdle.

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved Dalilah's Law, a bill that bans states from issuing commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens and limits issuance to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and holders of specific work visas. The legislation also requires the revocation of any existing ineligible CDLs.

'I wanted you guys to see firsthand the consequences of even just one driver getting by because it's devastating.'

Additionally, the bill mandates that testing and recertification be conducted only in English. States that do not comply may face withholding of federal highway funds.

Dalilah's Law was named after Dalilah Coleman, a child who sustained critical and life-altering injuries at 5 years old as a result of a 2024 multi-car wreck in California caused by an illegal alien truck driver.

The illegal alien driver, Partap Singh, was issued a CDL by California's Department of Motor Vehicles. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Singh in August.

The DHS, which announced its support for the proposed bill in February, applauded the House committee for approving the legislation on March 18.

"I am so grateful that the House Republicans passed Dalilah's Law out of [the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee] today," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated. "What happened to Dalilah Coleman is a tragedy that could have been PREVENTED if California had not granted commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens who should have never been here in the first place. Under President Trump's leadership, we have worked to deliver justice for the families impacted by illegal alien crime and have ensured that the tragedies they endured will no longer continue."

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Dalilah Coleman. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

The DHS shared a video of Dalilah and her father, Marcus.

Marcus Coleman explained that he learned the truck driver was an illegal alien almost a year after the accident occurred.

"As a truck driver myself, I think illegal aliens operating trucks on American roadways is a hazard to American citizens. ... When you take the keys to the truck, you're taking the keys to everybody else's life that you're encountering that day," Coleman stated.

When people "see a truck, they assume that you know what you're doing," Coleman continued. "And I think now that's not true anymore."

"Use my daughter as an example as to what the consequences are. ... I wanted you guys to see firsthand the consequences of even just one driver getting by because it's devastating," he added.

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In September, ICE and Oklahoma law enforcement agents conducted a three-day operation along the I-40 that resulted in the arrests of 91 illegal alien truck drivers.

As part of that operation, ICE captured Anmol Anmol, an illegal alien from India who illegally entered the U.S. in 2023. Anmol was issued a CDL that read "No Name Given Anmol."

Another 146 illegal alien truckers were arrested in October as a result of an operation between the DHS and Indiana State Police.

Akhror Bozorov, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Uzbekistan, was arrested by federal agents in November. The truck driver was wanted in his home country since 2022 for allegedly being a member of a terrorist organization.

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