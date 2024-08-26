JD Vance promises Trump will veto any nationwide ban on abortion

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance pledged that former President Donald Trump would veto any nationwide ban on abortion if he were elected again.

Vance made the comments during an interview Saturday on "Meet the Press" with Kristen Welker. Welker cited Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina saying that he would work to pass a federal ban on abortion if Trump were elected.

'Donald Trump wants to end this culture war over this particular topic.'

"If such a piece of legislation landed on Donald Trump's desk, would he veto it?" asked Welker.

"I need to be very clear, we do not support it," said Vance.

"But would he veto it?" Welker responded.

"Yeah, I mean, if you're not supporting it as a president of the United States, you fundamentally have to veto it," he replied.

Earlier in the interview, Vance explained the ticket's view on abortion rights.

"Donald Trump wants to end this culture war over this particular topic. California wants to have a different abortion policy from Ohio, then Ohio has to respect California and California has to respect Ohio," he said.

"Donald Trump's view is that we want the individual state and their individual cultures and their unique political sensibilities to make these decisions because we don't want to have a non-stop federal conflict over this issue," Vance continued. "The federal government ought to focus on getting food prices down, getting housing prices down."

Pro-life activists expressed disappointment with the statement from Vance.

"Trying to sound like a Democrat on abortion isn’t going to help Trump. It hurts him. It’s politically unwise and morally wrong," wrote Live Action president Lila Rose on social media. "Many people would love to support Trump, but becoming like Democrat[s] on abortion hurts him."

Vance also hammered the Biden administration for its failures related to the border crisis.

"If you want to get control of the illegal immigration problem, you have to stop the bleeding," he continued. "You have to stop so many people coming here illegally in the first place, and that means undoing everything that Kamala Harris did, practically on day one of the administration."

