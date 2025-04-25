Democrats in disarray as AOC tops 'pathetic' list of 2028 hopefuls

The Democrats are already getting ready for the 2028 election, but their choices aren’t looking so hot. And a list created by The Hill of their top 10 contenders couldn’t make that any clearer.

“It’s not a promising list. It’s not looking that good,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” comments, adding, “They literally have, at number 10, Stephen A. Smith.”

Stephen A. Smith is an ESPN personality who has spent his career discussing sports and getting into public scuffles with Jason Whitlock of “Fearless.” Smith has publicly toyed with the idea of running for president in several interviews — but the fact that he made it on to the list has Stu pretty hopeful for the Republican ticket.

“This is how pathetic this field is. This is how thin the bench is for the Democratic Party,” he says, before moving onto number nine on the list: Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel was Barack Obama’s chief of staff. Stu notes that he has been relatively unheard of since the Obama era.

“It’s hard to imagine he would even have a chance,” he comments.

Pete Buttigieg also made the list at number eight, which Stu says “has got to be terrifying for you if you’re on the left,” while JB Pritzker came in at number seven.

“Who put together this list? This is a catastrophe,” he says, adding, “So far, this is a bunch of nobodies outside of Stephen A. Smith, who almost certainly won’t run.”

Whoever wrote the list certainly still has hope for a Kamala Harris presidency, as she made the list at number six, right after Governor Wes Moore (D-Md.) at number five.

“This one I see a lot of hype for,” Stu says. “Hasn’t really accomplished an awful lot, kind of an unknown nationally, but he’s generally a pretty good communicator.”

Shockingly, even Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is a top contender at number four. Stu says he “has been a catastrophe for the state of California.”

“Let’s be honest about it. He was awful during COVID. He went out to dinner when he was trying to convince everyone else they needed to be in lockdown. That was just a total disaster. He almost got recalled,” Stu explains.

Number three isn’t much better.

“Gretchen Whitmer at number three is a disaster. She’s terrible,” Stu says, before getting to number two, who Stu admits is “a bit scary to the right.”

“It’s Josh Shapiro. Shapiro has handled a lot of the situations in his state pretty well,” he explains. “He did a pretty good job coming out talking about political violence; he kind of talked about it on either side of the aisle.”

“AOC, number one. The number-one possibility, according to The Hill, for 2028,” Stu says, shocked. “I will say, there is a path there. The path is that people really don’t like Donald Trump. The presidency goes terrible, and they’ll just reflect to whatever Democrat wins, and she’s seen as the only one taking this seriously.”

“But making AOC the voice of the left is a good thing for Republicans generally. But if things go very badly, like if there’s a massive economic crisis, then any Democrat will win,” he warns.

