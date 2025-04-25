Insane video: Several females physically attack 2 uniformed cops; 1 attacker actually pulls female officer by her hair

Jaw-dropping cellphone video caught the moments when a group of females physically attacked two uniformed police officers outside a Southern California high school Thursday afternoon.

Turns out the San Bernardino school officers — a man and a woman — were there to break up a fight in the parking lot of Entrepreneur High School in Highland around 3 p.m. when they came under attack themselves, KABC-TV reported.

'Am I the only one that finds the name "Entrepreneur [High] School" ironic?'

You can view cellphone video of the attack here.

It shows about four females taking turns arguing and shoving and striking the two officers. The male officer at the start of the clip continually yells at the females to "back up" and "get off" as the female cop tries to subdue one of the combatants on the ground.

Soon the male cop has enough and grabs one of the females — who's wearing a red bandanna — and forces her to the ground, attempting to handcuff her after she had punched him in the chest.

Arguably the worst moment occurred when another female — wearing a Nike sweatshirt — actually pulled the female officer by her hair and moved her several feet backward.

Several people were eventually handcuffed, KABC said.

How are people reacting to the video?

As you might expect, observers were not thrilled by what they saw:

"Oh, the parents must be so proud," one commenter wrote.

"Am I the only one that finds the name 'Entrepreneur [High] School' ironic?" another user asked.

"They have NO FEAR of consequences," another commenter offered.

"I counted at least 5 different times that a body slam was warranted," another user declared.

"This is what happens when politicians and command staffs constantly scrutinize and implement asinine laws and policies," another commenter said.

Anything else?

The station said it reached out to the San Bernardino school police and the district superintendent for more information on what started the fight.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

