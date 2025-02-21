At CPAC, Vance doubles down on Munich message, tells men to celebrate masculinity

Vice President JD Vance kicked off the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, by highlighting some of the Trump administration's victories so far, issuing a compelling message to young men, and defending his controversial Munich speech, the mere mention of which prompted a standing ovation.

Vance broke thin skin with his Feb. 14 speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany where he suggested that Britain and various European nations were goose-stepping toward tyranny and abandoning along the way the values they once shared in common with the United States.

In addition to expressing disappointment over continental authorities' suppression of political movements and undesirable facts as well as their routine attacks on religious liberties, the vice president blasted the European political establishment for its ruinous mass migration policies.

Former Trump White House staffer Mercedes Schlapp revisited the Munich speech and pressed Vance at CPAC to comment further on what he regards as the greatest threats to Europe.

'No more of this BS.'

The vice president indicated that up until Trump's inauguration, the U.S. and Europe faced a similar problem: "You've had the leaders of the West decide that they should send millions and millions of unvetted foreign migrants into their countries."

"That is the biggest threat to Europe, and frankly, it remains, by the way, the biggest threat to the United States," continued Vance, "because yes, we've got four years of President Trump's leadership, but I guarantee you if the Democrats ever get power again, they're going to try to do it again."

Vance stressed that "we cannot rebuild Western civilization, we cannot rebuild the United States of America or Europe by letting millions and millions of unvetted illegal migrants come into our country. It has to stop. Thank God it stopped here, but it's got to stop there."

Doubling down on one of the key points in his Munich speech — one that bent Germany's socialist defense minister and various other European officials out of shape — the vice president suggested that in order to end such ruinous policies, citizens' freedom to say "no more of this B.S." must be protected.

This is certainly not the case in Germany, a nation adversely impacted by mass migration whose capital city is once again a dangerous place for Jews and homosexuals, this time on account of foreign-born populations. Just last year, a member of the Alternative for Germany Party was convicted of a "hate crime" for simply sharing statistics about the disproportionate number of gang rapes committed by immigrants, Afghan nationals in particular.

Vance indicated that rather that continue to follow the example of former President Joe Biden "into censorship and mass migration," Europeans should "follow the lead of Donald J. Trump — and that's free speech, borders, and sovereignty. That is the future of our shared civilization."

'We actually think God made male and female for a purpose.'

According to Vance, the strength of America's alliances with European nations will largely depend on what direction they wish to take, noting that "friendship is based on shared values."

After suggesting continentals should get their act together, delineating his core Christian beliefs as a Catholic, and articulating the Trump administration's pro-natalist vision for the future, Vance effectively told young American men — a cohort that majoritively voted for Trump in 2024 — to get off the sidelines and to play for keeps.

"I think that our culture sends a message to young men that you should suppress every masculine urge, you should try to cast aside your family, you should try to suppress what makes you a young man in the first place," said Vance. "Don't allow this broken culture to send you a message that you're a bad person because you're a man, because you like to tell a joke, because you like to have a beer with your friends, or because you're competitive."

Vance noted while there are forces at work keen to "turn everybody, whether male or female, into androgynous idiots who think the same, talk the same, and act the same, we actually think God made male and female for a purpose, and we want you guys to thrive as young men, and as young women, and we're going to help with our public policy to make it possible to do that."

