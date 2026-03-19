Video shows JD Vance crushing election interference question from Detroit reporter — and it has gone viral

A reporter trying to scare voters on the SAVE America Act got a crushing response from Vice President JD Vance at a stop in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Thursday.

Craig Mauger of the Detroit News asked Vance to respond to comments made by President Donald Trump that he might order the federal takeover of elections to ensure voter integrity.

Vance joked that they had no plans to send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to count ballots in Michigan.

"There's a lot of concern and talk in Michigan right now ahead of this pivotal midterm election that the federal government might somehow intervene in the administration of the election here in this state," said Mauger.

"Do you have any promises that you would make that the federal government will not intervene in any way in this election, or what would you tell people in Michigan who are concerned about that?" he asked.

Vance said it was the first time he had heard about possible federal intervention in elections and asked him to clarify the question.

"I believe the president has talked about nationalizing elections in recent months himself," Mauger responded.

"If what you mean by ‘intervening in the election’ is that we want everybody to have a voter ID before voting in this country, yes, we should be doing that, to be clear," Vance responded.

He received great applause and USA chants from the event audience.

Vance joked that they had no plans to send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to count ballots in Michigan and added that they had no intention to intervene in elections.

"I don't think so. I haven't talked to the president or Marco about it, but look, there's a lot of scare tactics," Vance responded.

"If you believe, as I do, that the American people are sovereign in their own country, then you have to believe that their vote should be protected, and the only way to fully protect their vote is to prevent fraudsters from coming and voting in American elections," he added.

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Mauger appeared to be referring to comments made by Trump in February, when he said that "the federal government should get involved" in elections by sending "agents of the federal government to count the votes" in cities that included Detroit.

"A state is an agent for the federal government in elections. I don't know why the federal government doesn't do them anyway," Trump said to reporters. "But when you see some of these states about how horribly they run their elections, what a disgrace it is."

Video of the interaction was widely circulated on social media where it garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

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