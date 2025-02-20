Vance highlights Trump admin's first 30 days at CPAC: Border drop, DOGE cuts, energy freed

Vice President JD Vance took the stage at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference, which began Thursday, to tout the Trump administration's achievements within its first 30 days.



During a wide-ranging interview, Vance outlined three key accomplishments: significantly reducing border crossings, unleashing American energy, and reducing federal government waste through the Department of Government Efficiency.

'We have to really unlock the engine of American growth.'

Vance joked that the only thing President Donald Trump has been unable to solve is CNN's rating crisis.

"I do think that we've had maybe more executive orders than CNN has viewers," he stated. "That may be the one thing I think the president has been unable to save: CNN's ratings."

Vance stated that thanks to Trump's action, crossings at the border are down "well over 90%."

"And we're just getting started," he declared.

Vance stated that the administration's message to drug traffickers is to "get the hell out of our country."

"Your free ride is over," he added. "Unfortunately, you had President Joe Biden, who allowed you to run free over the United States of America. And Donald Trump has said you're terrorist organizations. We're going to go after you."

Vance also discussed the administration's efforts to ensure the country's energy independence.

"[Trump] recognizes that we have to really unlock the engine of American growth. We've got to get back to having a growing economy that creates good jobs and high wages for the American people, and a lot of that goes back to 'drill, baby, drill,'" Vance continued. "We've done more on energy under President Trump's leadership than, I think, any administration in history. And that's not an exaggeration."

He noted that Trump has also already made significant progress in slashing government waste.

"I think the third thing that he's tried to do, of course, with the help of Elon [Musk] and all the great folks at DOGE, is ask, what are we doing with all of the American taxpayers' money and, why are we wasting so much of it on the garbage that the American people either aren't aware that we're spending it on or don't want to be spending it on in the first place?" Vance said. "Why are we spending money on progressive modern art projects centered around toilets in Afghanistan? That's actually something that your tax dollars were funding until very recently."