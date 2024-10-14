JD Vance mocks Kamala Harris after she allegedly plagiarized sections of her 2009 book

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance ridiculed Vice President Kamala Harris (D) over a report that unearthed evidence of plagiarism in her 2009 book.

Harris expanded her political prominence with the release of the book she co-authored with Joan Hamilton, entitled "Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor's Plan to Make Us Safer," but investigator Christopher Rufo says sections of the book were lifted from sources without proper attribution.

'Harris and her co-author duplicated long passages nearly verbatim without proper citation and without quotation marks, which is the textbook definition of plagiarism.'

Rufo cited media researcher Stefan Weber, known for finding evidence of plagiarism in other cases, in his exposé.

Some of the passages he highlighted appear to contain minor transgressions—reproducing small sections of text; insufficient paraphrasing—but others seem to reflect more serious infractions, similar in severity to those found in Harvard president Claudine Gay’s doctoral thesis.

Rufo said the Harris campaign did not respond with a request for a comment about the allegations.

Taken in total, there is certainly a breach of standards here. Harris and her co-author duplicated long passages nearly verbatim without proper citation and without quotation marks, which is the textbook definition of plagiarism. They not only lifted material from sources without proper attribution, but in at least one case, relied on a low-quality source, which potentially undermined the accuracy of their conclusion.

Vance responded on his social media account with a link to the damaging revelations.

"Hi, I'm JD Vance. I wrote my own book, unlike Kamala Harris, who copied hers from Wikipedia," he posted.

Harris has been accused previously of ripping off a childhood story from civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and claiming it to be her own. In the story, she claims she fell out of a stroller at a civil rights protest and told her mother that she wanted "fweedom." Critics point out it is remarkably similar to a story MLK Jr. told about a child he saw at a protest.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has also been accused of numerous exaggerations and outright lies related to his life story and political background.

Vance went on to mock what he expected to be the response from the mainstream media.

"Cue the corporate media 'fact checkers,'" he posted. "Vance's tweet is missing important context. Kamala Harris only copied some of her book from Wikipedia."

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

